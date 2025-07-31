We're so pleased to see players digging away across Glasden, we're going to keep making fixes to bugs as they pop up. A couple of quick ones:
- Fixed resolution changes
- Fixed pause menu not working with controller
Happy detecting!
Release Patch 1.01
Update notes via Steam Community
