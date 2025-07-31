 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19434876 Edited 31 July 2025 – 20:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We're so pleased to see players digging away across Glasden, we're going to keep making fixes to bugs as they pop up. A couple of quick ones:

- Fixed resolution changes
- Fixed pause menu not working with controller

Happy detecting!

