Prior to this patch, the Escape Balloon was coded to never show up if there were only Wormlings and no Worm player, regardless of if the Balloon was checked in the match settings. Now the Balloon respects the match setting and can show up with only Wormlings active. With this in mind, the Balloon gets auto checked off in the settings when Wormlings are added. If you want to play a round with the balloon + Wormlings, you'll need to recheck the box.