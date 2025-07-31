Howdy!
Small update with some balancing and bug fixes:
Wormling tweaks:
Added a grace period when frozen by an Ice Wormling, making you immune to another freeze effect for 5 seconds.
Fire Wormling's burn radius reduced from 2.5 > 1.75
Fire Wormling's "camp' time has been drastically reduced from a 10 - 20 second range, to 3 -7 seconds. This means when they reach their destination, they won't linger there for nearly as long.
Misc. Changes:
Added new hint text for "aimed" equipment (Rifles, Cactus Seeds, Dandylions etc.) to show how to aim and use them.
Prior to this patch, the Escape Balloon was coded to never show up if there were only Wormlings and no Worm player, regardless of if the Balloon was checked in the match settings. Now the Balloon respects the match setting and can show up with only Wormlings active. With this in mind, the Balloon gets auto checked off in the settings when Wormlings are added. If you want to play a round with the balloon + Wormlings, you'll need to recheck the box.
Heart Jars are no longer affected by the Sandstorm Tornado
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where picking up a non-burnable object being ejected from the furnace would cause it to continuously be pushed away from the furnace after dropping it.
