This is a pretty big update packed with many improvements
Update 6.0 - Lots of Enhancements + New Options + New Content (31 July 2025)
NEW CONTENT:
NEW ATTACK: Goldenator: a long range, piercing sniper that can spawn golden souls on hit (this way Dexterity build can now also have an economy attack)
New Achievement: Win a run with Polyfocus on Difficulty 5: unlocks Goldenator (note: new achievements aren’t retroactively unlocked by design, this way players who already D5 all characters in early version can still enjoy unlocking content as it’s added in the game, especially since the balancing differs between version)
NEW OPTIONS & SETTINGS MENU REWORK:
Options Menu Rework
New Co-op Option: Shared XP
New Co-op Option: Shared Chest
3 New Accessibility Sliders for adjusting Enemy HP/Damage/Speed
New Audio Option: Mute if app is in background
ENHANCEMENTS:
UI Enhancement: Added a subtle arrow at the beginning of each effect for playable character tooltips, as a single playable character can have many different effects
Steamdeck: the Tooltip in the Startup menu now have bigger font size (so it’s easier to read Playable Character effects)
Improved the rendering of Noob Text Bubbles
Improved SFX when player is hit
Improved SFX for Chest Pickup
In Singleplayer: you can now play with any gamepad connected to your computer (before it was only the first gamepad, now it automatically detects the gamepad you’re using)
Steamdeck/Linux: the gamepad support now works great in all configuration (Steam Deck on its Dock Station, to play on TV, external controller support etc…)
Linux: now uses the same build as Windows for perfect feature parity (Twitch Streamer Mode is now also available on Linux)
Dash Attack: Rework, you now dash in your current movement direction
Watercan and Liquidator Attacks: now always prioritize targeting plant sprouts that can be grown even if there is enemies at closer range
Pickaxe: now always prioritize targeting ores
Enhancement: if you buy all items in shop AND you already had a free reroll, the free reroll provided because you bought everything doesn’t consume your other free reroll anymore
Endless Mode: the max limit of 8 times the same item is now increasing little by little to 9, 10, 11 etc…as you progress through the waves
Endless Mode: some enemy attack and ability didn’t scale with endless difficulity (Damage/Speed)
Highroller Character: it is now clear in the description that buying an item reroll only the 3 other items in the shop
Tweaked the text size of tooltips in different context
BALANCING :
Chained Ball: at purple tier, you now have 2 chained ball instead of 1
Death Shield: Damage 20/40/60/90 => 20/30/40/60
Shotgun: Damage 3/6/9/9 => 5/7/8/9
Shotgun: Bullet Count 3 => 3/4/5/6
Shotgun: Range 100 => 110, also shotgun now has 1 wall bounce by default
Crossbow: Base Bullet Count: 1 => 2/2/3/4
Crossbow: Amount Scaling => ¼ => ⅛
Crossbow: Damage 10/13/16/20 => 9/12/15/18
Tons of other minor balancing (example: enemy damage, how some formula work)
BUGFIXES
Bugfix: Steamdeck/Linux: the gamepad support now works great in all configuration (Steam Deck on its Dock Station, to play on TV, external controller support etc…)
Bugfix: \[Mom + Mimime + Pickaxe]: after each wave, the number of ore that spawned was increasing by 1 per pickaxe (unwanted exponential behavior)
Bugfix: if 2+ Rocks were available in the shop at the same time, buying one could create an issue with the price of the other ones
Hotfix Update 6.2 - (31 July 2025)
Bugfix: Removed a WIP "ChooChoo" Attack that was just a broken test on my dev build introduced by mistake in the full Game
Changed files in this update