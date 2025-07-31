VERSION 1.05 -> VERSION 1.06 Patch Notes
Added Safety options to the Randomizer that keep very difficult early situations out of logic.
These are found in Other Settings when starting a Randomizer. (The Light setting is the equivalent of the older logic)
When using any setting other than Light, you will start in the central Guardia Tower less often when your starting location is set to Random.
These now default to being on in the Normal and Easy presets. The preset setting will need to be reselected for returning players.
Made Nav rooms not re-reveal unidentified items on the map
Some randomizer logic fixes.
Some fixes to the hidden area.
Some changes and bug fixes related to a hidden boss fight
Some fixes to the Deimos 3 encounter in randomizer
Fixed a crash that could happen when game overing in the Zenith Spike Gauntlet
