After the initial launch and some feedback from play testers, I have made the following modifications:
When you shoot the dev, he will spawn coins and shrink!
The final boss has 30% increased difficulty.
Occasionally, in W2 you will find a glowing beetle that is faster and drops more coins.
Changed the way to return to the main menu, through a button.
Copied the controls page to the World Select screen.
Fixed some small text errors and the end credits.
Added some gravestones for the first 3 play testers and where they struggled!
Minor Launch Update 1.75
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update