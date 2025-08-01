After the initial launch and some feedback from play testers, I have made the following modifications:



When you shoot the dev, he will spawn coins and shrink!

The final boss has 30% increased difficulty.

Occasionally, in W2 you will find a glowing beetle that is faster and drops more coins.

Changed the way to return to the main menu, through a button.

Copied the controls page to the World Select screen.

Fixed some small text errors and the end credits.

Added some gravestones for the first 3 play testers and where they struggled!