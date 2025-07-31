- Items now spawn in random positions
- Codes and passwords are randomized
[ NEW ]
- Added selecting items with keys 1-5
[ FIXES ]
- Fixed joining lobbies via steam invite
- Fixed furnace sync delay
- Fixed level completed UI not showing when all players finished a level
- Fixed power shutdown audio sometimes not playing for clients
- Fixed some ghost animations being frozen
- Fixed PC synchronization
- Fixed camera bug when interacting with the PC for the first time
- Fixed head clipping when spectating a player
- Fixed annoying lightning audio sound
- Fixed dead player collider not being disabled which might block a way for others and cause soft lock
- Fixed head rotation not being displayed
