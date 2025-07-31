 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 Grounded 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19434560 Edited 31 July 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[ REPLAYABILITY ]
  • Items now spawn in random positions
  • Codes and passwords are randomized


[ NEW ]
  • Added selecting items with keys 1-5


[ FIXES ]
  • Fixed joining lobbies via steam invite
  • Fixed furnace sync delay
  • Fixed level completed UI not showing when all players finished a level
  • Fixed power shutdown audio sometimes not playing for clients
  • Fixed some ghost animations being frozen
  • Fixed PC synchronization
  • Fixed camera bug when interacting with the PC for the first time
  • Fixed head clipping when spectating a player
  • Fixed annoying lightning audio sound
  • Fixed dead player collider not being disabled which might block a way for others and cause soft lock
  • Fixed head rotation not being displayed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3262311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link