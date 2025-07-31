 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 Grounded 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19434528 Edited 31 July 2025 – 21:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Create World Settings:

-You can now set if inventory, or toolbar drops on death or neither or both.

-Insanity can now be turned off on Create World, or the Worst effects of it can be turned off.

*These were put in from the feedback I've been receiving.


Bugs Fixed:

-Dungeon 11 is easier to see.

-Rare Door glitch was fixed where it wouldn't flip closed.

-Dungeon Opened Doors now match the color of the dungeon



Coming Soon...

-Meteorite Landing

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3692371
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3692372
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link