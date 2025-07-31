Create World Settings:
-You can now set if inventory, or toolbar drops on death or neither or both.
-Insanity can now be turned off on Create World, or the Worst effects of it can be turned off.
*These were put in from the feedback I've been receiving.
Bugs Fixed:
-Dungeon 11 is easier to see.
-Rare Door glitch was fixed where it wouldn't flip closed.
-Dungeon Opened Doors now match the color of the dungeon
Coming Soon...
-Meteorite Landing
