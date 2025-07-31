This is a pretty big update packed with many improvements

NEW CONTENT:

New Achievement: Win a run with Polyfocus on Difficulty 5: unlocks Goldenator (note: new achievements aren’t retroactively unlocked by design, this way players who already D5 all characters in early version can still enjoy unlocking content as it’s added in the game, especially since the balancing differs between version)

NEW ATTACK: Goldenator: a long range, piercing sniper that can spawn golden souls on hit (this way Dexterity build can now also have an economy attack)

NEW OPTIONS & SETTINGS MENU REWORK:

New Audio Option: Mute if app is in background

ENHANCEMENTS:

UI Enhancement: Added a subtle arrow at the beginning of each effect for playable character tooltips, as a single playable character can have many different effects

Steamdeck: the Tooltip in the Startup menu now have bigger font size (so it’s easier to read Playable Character effects)

Improved the rendering of Noob Text Bubbles

Improved SFX when player is hit

Improved SFX for Chest Pickup

In Singleplayer: you can now play with any gamepad connected to your computer (before it was only the first gamepad, now it automatically detects the gamepad you’re using)

Steamdeck/Linux: the gamepad support now works great in all configuration (Steam Deck on its Dock Station, to play on TV, external controller support etc…)

Linux: now uses the same build as Windows for perfect feature parity (Twitch Streamer Mode is now also available on Linux)

Dash Attack: Rework, you now dash in your current movement direction

Watercan and Liquidator Attacks: now always prioritize targeting plant sprouts that can be grown even if there is enemies at closer range

Pickaxe: now always prioritize targeting ores

Enhancement: if you buy all items in shop AND you already had a free reroll, the free reroll provided because you bought everything doesn’t consume your other free reroll anymore

Endless Mode: the max limit of 8 times the same item is now increasing little by little to 9, 10, 11 etc…as you progress through the waves

Endless Mode: some enemy attack and ability didn’t scale with endless difficulity (Damage/Speed)

Highroller Character: it is now clear in the description that buying an item reroll only the 3 other items in the shop