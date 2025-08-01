 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19434368 Edited 1 August 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Archtower v0.6.7.0 build is ready!

Free Demo updated as well.

v0.6.7.0 Patchnotes:

WHAT'S NEW

-Only for Alpha-

  • Added subclass system (available after completing Act 4) (Subclasses are temporarily sold as textbooks from the Skill Master, quests will be added later)

  • Added the “Vagrant” subclass for the “Vagabond” class

  • Added the “Pyromancer” subclass for the “Firestarter” class

  • Added the “Toxinologist” subclass for the “Poisoner” class

  • Added the “Slayer” subclass for the “Fighter” class

  • Added the “Skirmisher” subclass for the “Archer” class

  • Added the “Ravager” subclass for the “Vandal” class

  • Added the “Assassin” subclass for the “Rogue” class

  • Added the “Thunderer” subclass for the “Electro” class

  • Added the “Houndmaster” subclass for the “Stalker” class

  • Added the first ultimate abilities (for subclasses)

  • Upgrades of ultimate abilities enhance skill upgrades of the same tier

  • 9 new achievements for classes with available subclasses

CHANGES

-For Alpha and Demo-

  • Classes with added subclasses have some upgrades rebalanced a bit to fit the new system

  • Added control customization for the Ult, some rearrangements to the button customization lists and default layout

  • Fighter, first skill, enhanced attack works only for melee weapons

  • The lamps above the entrance to the Tower are now always lit, not switched around

  • Redrawn Archer skill icons (for the corresponding achievements too)

  • Vandal, increased passive class bonus to health and its upgrade

  • Passive health regeneration regenerates HP smoothly instead of once per second

  • Rogue, slightly increased passive class bonus to dodge and its upgrade

  • Other minor changes

-Only for Alpha-

  • Slightly redrawn banners of the Harbinger for their uniqueness

  • Added “Restoration” effect for the hero (restores health for a while)

  • Some minor renaming

  • Added Fame +10% for having a subclass when retiring

  • Some class skills that require certain weapons, show all unlocked weapons in the requirements, not just what the character can wield

  • Crystal staves of ice, weakened damage, removed bleed effect

  • Added bonus for clan level 75, ultimate abilities regenerate quickly at home locations (camp, clan domain)

  • Electro, the first skill, now deals different damage to all targets separately

  • Other minor changes

FIXES

-For Alpha and Demo-

  • Some edits in localization texts

  • Fixed some old minor bugs of base classes

  • Some music tracks were in Mono instead of Stereo format

  • Smoother light switching between lamps

  • Fixed a bug where in the Clan Domain, the Montekkers' throne was accidentally replaced by the Lowhanders' throne

  • Fixed an issue where 3rd-person weapons were not showing as used as 1st-person weapons for quick shots

  • When selecting some upgrades in unsafe locations, a weapon hit would happen

  • “Lightbulb” indicators for buffs/debuffs/traumas in inventory were not responding to some effects

  • Fixed a bug where the “Multi Strike” power crystal could be used while aiming/tensioning the bowstring of the main weapon

  • Other minor fixes

-Only for Alpha-

  • Fixed minor bugs in code when hitting bosses with the “Cunning Tricks” talent with stones and arrows

  • Level 13-3, north exit should lead to 14-1, but it led to 13-4

  • Fixed crashes at the end of 14-2

  • Gunner, second skill, now if there is no suitable ammo, does not waste resources trying to use it

  • Starter bags and starter crystals no longer appear in the Intro after taking the relevant tower upgrade

  • Hound, if defeated, no longer gets healing for bleeding an enemy if the corresponding upgrade is taken

  • Fixed a bug where enemies' melee attacks were absorbed by the bodies of some fallen followers if they were in the way

  • Power Crystal “Trap Net”, fixed extra checks against common enemies

  • Fixed issues where some Act 4 enemies would stop attacking if you interrupted their attacks at a certain point

  • Other minor fixes



