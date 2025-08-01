Archtower v0.6.7.0 build is ready!
Free Demo updated as well.
v0.6.7.0 Patchnotes:
WHAT'S NEW
-Only for Alpha-
Added subclass system (available after completing Act 4) (Subclasses are temporarily sold as textbooks from the Skill Master, quests will be added later)
Added the “Vagrant” subclass for the “Vagabond” class
Added the “Pyromancer” subclass for the “Firestarter” class
Added the “Toxinologist” subclass for the “Poisoner” class
Added the “Slayer” subclass for the “Fighter” class
Added the “Skirmisher” subclass for the “Archer” class
Added the “Ravager” subclass for the “Vandal” class
Added the “Assassin” subclass for the “Rogue” class
Added the “Thunderer” subclass for the “Electro” class
Added the “Houndmaster” subclass for the “Stalker” class
Added the first ultimate abilities (for subclasses)
Upgrades of ultimate abilities enhance skill upgrades of the same tier
9 new achievements for classes with available subclasses
CHANGES
-For Alpha and Demo-
Classes with added subclasses have some upgrades rebalanced a bit to fit the new system
Added control customization for the Ult, some rearrangements to the button customization lists and default layout
Fighter, first skill, enhanced attack works only for melee weapons
The lamps above the entrance to the Tower are now always lit, not switched around
Redrawn Archer skill icons (for the corresponding achievements too)
Vandal, increased passive class bonus to health and its upgrade
Passive health regeneration regenerates HP smoothly instead of once per second
Rogue, slightly increased passive class bonus to dodge and its upgrade
Other minor changes
-Only for Alpha-
Slightly redrawn banners of the Harbinger for their uniqueness
Added “Restoration” effect for the hero (restores health for a while)
Some minor renaming
Added Fame +10% for having a subclass when retiring
Some class skills that require certain weapons, show all unlocked weapons in the requirements, not just what the character can wield
Crystal staves of ice, weakened damage, removed bleed effect
Added bonus for clan level 75, ultimate abilities regenerate quickly at home locations (camp, clan domain)
Electro, the first skill, now deals different damage to all targets separately
Other minor changes
FIXES
-For Alpha and Demo-
Some edits in localization texts
Fixed some old minor bugs of base classes
Some music tracks were in Mono instead of Stereo format
Smoother light switching between lamps
Fixed a bug where in the Clan Domain, the Montekkers' throne was accidentally replaced by the Lowhanders' throne
Fixed an issue where 3rd-person weapons were not showing as used as 1st-person weapons for quick shots
When selecting some upgrades in unsafe locations, a weapon hit would happen
“Lightbulb” indicators for buffs/debuffs/traumas in inventory were not responding to some effects
Fixed a bug where the “Multi Strike” power crystal could be used while aiming/tensioning the bowstring of the main weapon
Other minor fixes
-Only for Alpha-
Fixed minor bugs in code when hitting bosses with the “Cunning Tricks” talent with stones and arrows
Level 13-3, north exit should lead to 14-1, but it led to 13-4
Fixed crashes at the end of 14-2
Gunner, second skill, now if there is no suitable ammo, does not waste resources trying to use it
Starter bags and starter crystals no longer appear in the Intro after taking the relevant tower upgrade
Hound, if defeated, no longer gets healing for bleeding an enemy if the corresponding upgrade is taken
Fixed a bug where enemies' melee attacks were absorbed by the bodies of some fallen followers if they were in the way
Power Crystal “Trap Net”, fixed extra checks against common enemies
Fixed issues where some Act 4 enemies would stop attacking if you interrupted their attacks at a certain point
Other minor fixes
