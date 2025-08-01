Archtower v0.6.7.0 build is ready!

Free Demo updated as well.

v0.6.7.0 Patchnotes:

-Only for Alpha-

Added subclass system (available after completing Act 4) (Subclasses are temporarily sold as textbooks from the Skill Master, quests will be added later)

Added the “Vagrant” subclass for the “Vagabond” class

Added the “Pyromancer” subclass for the “Firestarter” class

Added the “Toxinologist” subclass for the “Poisoner” class

Added the “Slayer” subclass for the “Fighter” class

Added the “Skirmisher” subclass for the “Archer” class

Added the “Ravager” subclass for the “Vandal” class

Added the “Assassin” subclass for the “Rogue” class

Added the “Thunderer” subclass for the “Electro” class

Added the “Houndmaster” subclass for the “Stalker” class

Added the first ultimate abilities (for subclasses)

Upgrades of ultimate abilities enhance skill upgrades of the same tier