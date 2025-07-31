 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19434329 Edited 31 July 2025 – 19:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed Sylvia's display in the gallery.
-Added an achievement when tanning for the first time.
-The game will theoretically consume less RAM or VRAM because I reduced the weight of some textures on NPCs without changing their resolution or quality.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link