Resolved several minor bugs.



Fixed a rare issue where Bobby Winado could be cloned at Ammo Ace Jackson’s farm.



Greetings, Wastelanders!We’ve added a new online command to give you more control over your character slots:Whereis the online slot ID (1, 2, or 3).You can use this command while playing online to remove one of your character slots from the remote host — perfect if you want to start fresh with a new character.For example, to remove Online Slot 1:In the future, we plan to add a proper UI for this action. But for now — while the game is still in alpha — we wanted to make this tool available because it can be very useful.Enjoy your weekend in the Wasteland!