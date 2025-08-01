We’ve added a new online command to give you more control over your character slots:
/rmslot NWhere N is the online slot ID (1, 2, or 3).
You can use this command while playing online to remove one of your character slots from the remote host — perfect if you want to start fresh with a new character.
For example, to remove Online Slot 1:
- Connect to the server (or remote host).
- Open the in-game chat.
- Type:
/rmslot 1
In the future, we plan to add a proper UI for this action. But for now — while the game is still in alpha — we wanted to make this tool available because it can be very useful.
Other Fixes:
- Resolved several minor bugs.
- Fixed a rare issue where Bobby Winado could be cloned at Ammo Ace Jackson’s farm.
Enjoy your weekend in the Wasteland!
Changed files in this update