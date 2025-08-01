 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19434290 Edited 1 August 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, Wastelanders!

We’ve added a new online command to give you more control over your character slots:
/rmslot NWhere N is the online slot ID (1, 2, or 3).

You can use this command while playing online to remove one of your character slots from the remote host — perfect if you want to start fresh with a new character.

For example, to remove Online Slot 1:
  • Connect to the server (or remote host).
  • Open the in-game chat.
  • Type: /rmslot 1

In the future, we plan to add a proper UI for this action. But for now — while the game is still in alpha — we wanted to make this tool available because it can be very useful.

Other Fixes:
  • Resolved several minor bugs.
  • Fixed a rare issue where Bobby Winado could be cloned at Ammo Ace Jackson’s farm.

Enjoy your weekend in the Wasteland!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2218971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link