Greetings!

We’ve just released a hotfix addressing a couple of issues you’ve reported since the release of the latest update. We’re grateful for all your support, feedback, and reports!



Changelog:

Fixed a bug that caused minecarts to remain on the map after a mine was demolished.

Fixed a bug that prevented workplaces from appearing in the Smithy and Academy ruins.

Fixed a bug that caused some glade-dependent cornerstones to appear in games near the Riverlands modifier.

Fixed a bug that caused a phantom building with an unlocalized name to appear in the Recipes panel.

Important: If you experienced the rare Mine bug, your settlement save may be corrupted (you may not be able to load the game). If that is the case, please email us at support@eremitegames.freshdesk.com and include the zipped contents of the entire game saves folder. It’s located here:

%userprofile%\\appdata\\locallow\\Eremite Games

We’ll manually fix the file for you.

In the case of the Smithy/Academy bug, the ruins will be fixed in new settlements, but not in existing ones. Your save should overall be fine, though. If you want, we can also fix your save for you to enable these two ruins.

We deeply apologize for the inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding.

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games