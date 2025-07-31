If you're enjoying the game, please leave a review 🙏

Slightly higher difficulty across the board as you obtain more samples.

Added some new tips, mostly relating to Abyss cell behaviour.

(Demo) The green Xs on things now render below things like unlock/award popups.

2 players reached out to me saying they lost their save files - I think I fould the culprit and fixed it!

Abyss cell commands would sometimes still end up applying to the target Commander cell when that Commander cell has Reflect via a buff tile.

Some popups were appearing in weird places (sometimes off-screen).

Some typos in tips.

There were instances where Commander cells that can only target heads could target cloaked Abyss cell body parts.

Some hover-over effects on tiles would persist after undoing (ex. the green border around your active cell).

(Commander) Prisma: Its shortened mid-run description falsely claims that each ːtdnaː cell increases each cell's Size Max by 1 when it's actually by 2.

(Commander) Atrax: The last Abyss cell in missions during The Abyss run will now get marked.