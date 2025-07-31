 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
31 July 2025 Build 19434004 Edited 31 July 2025 – 19:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

If you're enjoying the game, please leave a review 🙏

📰 NEWS

  • Steam Deck verified!

  • Steam community items (trading cards, profile backgrounds, emotes) live!

🧬 BALANCE

  • Slightly higher difficulty across the board as you obtain more samples.

♻️ CHANGES/ADDITIONS

  • Added some new tips, mostly relating to Abyss cell behaviour.

🛠️ FIXES

  • (Demo) The green Xs on things now render below things like unlock/award popups.

  • 2 players reached out to me saying they lost their save files - I think I fould the culprit and fixed it!

  • Abyss cell commands would sometimes still end up applying to the target Commander cell when that Commander cell has Reflect via a buff tile.

  • Some popups were appearing in weird places (sometimes off-screen).

  • Some typos in tips.

  • There were instances where Commander cells that can only target heads could target cloaked Abyss cell body parts.

  • Some hover-over effects on tiles would persist after undoing (ex. the green border around your active cell).

  • (Commander) Prisma: Its shortened mid-run description falsely claims that each ːtdnaː cell increases each cell's Size Max by 1 when it's actually by 2.

  • (Commander) Atrax: The last Abyss cell in missions during The Abyss run will now get marked.

  • Hovering a ːtdnaː over ːtdnaːːtdnaːːtdnaː Boahemoth would show ːtdnaːːtdnaːːtdnaːːtdnaː Obesilisk's name even if undiscovered.

Play The First Game: Genome Guardian

Combine ːadnaːːcdnaːːgdnaːːtdnaː DNA for 70 different weapons in the roguelite turret shooter that takes place before Cell Command, and survive 6 modes with an astounding array of turrets, perks, mutations & power-ups as you descend to the heart of the Abyss.

GET GENOME GUARDIAN

GET BOTH: 20% OFF BUNDLE

