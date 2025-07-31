If you're enjoying the game, please leave a review 🙏
📰 NEWS
Steam Deck verified!
Steam community items (trading cards, profile backgrounds, emotes) live!
🧬 BALANCE
Slightly higher difficulty across the board as you obtain more samples.
♻️ CHANGES/ADDITIONS
Added some new tips, mostly relating to Abyss cell behaviour.
🛠️ FIXES
(Demo) The green Xs on things now render below things like unlock/award popups.
2 players reached out to me saying they lost their save files - I think I fould the culprit and fixed it!
Abyss cell commands would sometimes still end up applying to the target Commander cell when that Commander cell has Reflect via a buff tile.
Some popups were appearing in weird places (sometimes off-screen).
Some typos in tips.
There were instances where Commander cells that can only target heads could target cloaked Abyss cell body parts.
Some hover-over effects on tiles would persist after undoing (ex. the green border around your active cell).
(Commander) Prisma: Its shortened mid-run description falsely claims that each ːtdnaː cell increases each cell's Size Max by 1 when it's actually by 2.
(Commander) Atrax: The last Abyss cell in missions during The Abyss run will now get marked.
Hovering a ːtdnaː over ːtdnaːːtdnaːːtdnaː Boahemoth would show ːtdnaːːtdnaːːtdnaːːtdnaː Obesilisk's name even if undiscovered.
