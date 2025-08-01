Dear reader,

After three years of work, the Early Access version of the game is finally live.

What began as a small personal challenge — “Can I make a video game?” — has now become a bigger question: “Can I make a game worth playing?” This is still a hobby project, but maybe, just maybe, it can become something more.

The current release includes the first playable stage.

If you've already tried the game: thank you. Truly. Your time and attention mean everything, and your support keeps this going. If you feel like giving feedback, please do. That’s the only way the game can keep improving.

This has been a rollercoaster so far. Hopefully, the highest peaks are still ahead — and yes, that means there will be valleys too. You can’t have one without the other.

Enjoy the game.