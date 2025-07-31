 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19433898
Update notes via Steam Community
Destruction performance was increased significantly
Destruction fragmentation is now better allowing for less triangles per fragment
Destruction no longer causes a massive loss in performance the longer the match
Destruction now uses a connectivity solver for the fragments meaning fragments are now connected with one another
Destruction now recalculates the main collider when a fragment is broken, leading to accurate collisions against broken spinners, bodies, etc.
A new "Action" camera mode was added for more immersive gameplay. This replaces the "dynamic" toggle with three camera modes (Fixed, Dynamic, Action)
The new action camera works as a third-person camera that can focus on all bots or a single one
You can now assign key binds to control time (go to settings to assign your key binds)
You now have an option to remove key mappings along with other fixes to mapping
Menu navigation when connecting/disconnecting multiple gamepads no longer stops it from working
Numerous improvements and bug fixes to the Steam Deck experience
You can now force a device to handheld (Steam Deck) mode by adding "-steamdeck" to the launch options
Fixed a few other bugs / improved a few things

