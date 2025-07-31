- Lobbies with Teams Gamemode are now 2v2 by default (you can still change teams as you want)
- Fixes on Music Player
- Possible fix for a lot of random disconnections issues
- Added fallback text font for unsupported characters
STRAFTAT 1.3.3g
Update notes via Steam Community
