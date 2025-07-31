 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19433857 Edited 31 July 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Lobbies with Teams Gamemode are now 2v2 by default (you can still change teams as you want)
  • Fixes on Music Player
  • Possible fix for a lot of random disconnections issues
  • Added fallback text font for unsupported characters

