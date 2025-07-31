 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19433793
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 4 - July 31, 2025

Hey all, the following changes have been added with today’s update:

  • Fixed Sledge gear preview was not being properly shown in Character Creator
  • Added rotate button controls UI to Character Creator screen
  • Fixed issue when setting player name in Character Creator was resetting the selected body size
  • Swapped player 1 and player 2 fighting stats and name text boxes because they were showing the opposite players names ahead of a fight
  • Set fight timer counter back to 30 at the beginning of every fight

Thanks,
Chris
Founder-Game Developer
Treewood Games

