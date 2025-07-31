Update 4 - July 31, 2025

Hey all, the following changes have been added with today’s update:
- Fixed Sledge gear preview was not being properly shown in Character Creator
- Added rotate button controls UI to Character Creator screen
- Fixed issue when setting player name in Character Creator was resetting the selected body size
- Swapped player 1 and player 2 fighting stats and name text boxes because they were showing the opposite players names ahead of a fight
- Set fight timer counter back to 30 at the beginning of every fight
Thanks,
Chris
Founder-Game Developer
Treewood Games
Changed files in this update