1 August 2025 Build 19433773 Edited 1 August 2025 – 20:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added New Rain Map Variant


  1. Las Vegas Major 2024

  • Added Bunker Kings CMD Mask (8 Colorways)





  1. Aurora Grey
  2. Black Acid
  3. Black Demon
  4. Black Panther
  5. Black Samurai
  6. Black Carbon
  7. Black Gold
  8. Midnight Azure

  • Added 9 new tank skins (Some old ones replaced)





  1. Black
  2. Grey
  3. White
  4. Red
  5. Orange
  6. Blue
  7. Purple
  8. Pink
  9. Green


  • Added 4 New 1V1 Layouts




  • Added server admin panel to pause menu (More controls to come)

  • Added list of new items unlocked to post match report

  • Added arrows to indicate level/rank up and rank down

  • Expanded ping system


  1. Pinging a location will now trigger a callout animation on screen and add the callout to a list on the top left of your hud. This list can be seen by all team mates.
  2. Added player voice for callouts. Callouts may be heard by other players if they are close enough.

  • Fixed Switch teams button not showing up for clients




Website - https://www.fivetwogames.com/#/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fivetwostudios/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063759990368

YouTube - https://youtube.com/@fivetwogames

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ejdzHYB

