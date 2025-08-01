Changes
-
Added New Rain Map Variant
- Las Vegas Major 2024
-
Added Bunker Kings CMD Mask (8 Colorways)
- Aurora Grey
- Black Acid
- Black Demon
- Black Panther
- Black Samurai
- Black Carbon
- Black Gold
- Midnight Azure
-
Added 9 new tank skins (Some old ones replaced)
- Black
- Grey
- White
- Red
- Orange
- Blue
- Purple
- Pink
- Green
-
Added 4 New 1V1 Layouts
-
Added server admin panel to pause menu (More controls to come)
-
Added list of new items unlocked to post match report
-
Added arrows to indicate level/rank up and rank down
-
Expanded ping system
- Pinging a location will now trigger a callout animation on screen and add the callout to a list on the top left of your hud. This list can be seen by all team mates.
- Added player voice for callouts. Callouts may be heard by other players if they are close enough.
-
Fixed Switch teams button not showing up for clients
Website - https://www.fivetwogames.com/#/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fivetwostudios/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063759990368
YouTube - https://youtube.com/@fivetwogames
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ejdzHYB
Changed files in this update