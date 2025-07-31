Fixed an issue where the game could become stuck on the result screen when certain Future Shards were equipped



Fixed an issue on Day 42 of Departure (“The Final Worksite”) where the cursor could become unresponsive after the tutorial guide was displayed



Corrected typos in certain dialogue scenes



Thank you for playing SKY THE SCRAPER.We’ve released an update patch addressing progression-related bugs and minor text issues.⚙️ Fixes and ChangesIf you notice any issues or have feedback, please share it with us via the forums or social media.— The SKY THE SCRAPER Team