31 July 2025 Build 19433756 Edited 31 July 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing SKY THE SCRAPER.
We’ve released an update patch addressing progression-related bugs and minor text issues.

⚙️ Fixes and Changes
  • Fixed an issue where the game could become stuck on the result screen when certain Future Shards were equipped
  • Fixed an issue on Day 42 of Departure (“The Final Worksite”) where the cursor could become unresponsive after the tutorial guide was displayed
  • Corrected typos in certain dialogue scenes


If you notice any issues or have feedback, please share it with us via the forums or social media.

— The SKY THE SCRAPER Team

