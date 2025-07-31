We’ve released an update patch addressing progression-related bugs and minor text issues.
⚙️ Fixes and Changes
- Fixed an issue where the game could become stuck on the result screen when certain Future Shards were equipped
- Fixed an issue on Day 42 of Departure (“The Final Worksite”) where the cursor could become unresponsive after the tutorial guide was displayed
- Corrected typos in certain dialogue scenes
If you notice any issues or have feedback, please share it with us via the forums or social media.
— The SKY THE SCRAPER Team
