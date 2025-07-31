Hey everyone! We've got another wave of updates to share for Re:Fresh today.

Soundtrack and Bundle

Firstly, the updated soundtrack for the game by the ever-talented Grant Ross is now available for purchase on Steam! Additionally, it's available in a bundle with the game at a slight discount if you want both.

You can also pick up the soundtrack on Bandcamp if you prefer!

Patches

We've got a new patch live today! This one addresses crashing issues that were being reported in the previous build of the game. Thanks for your patience!

There will also be a more major patch releasing for the Switch version of the game in the coming days; among the changes are several bugfixes, visual improvements, and overall game improvements.

GOG

Lastly, Re:Fresh is now also available on GOG, along with the soundtrack! We're excited to have the game available on more platforms.

That's all for today; we hope you continue to enjoy Re:Fresh!