 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 Grounded 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19433676 Edited 31 July 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v0.340b - Disguise system update and bugfixes

Systems:

  • Improved Disguise rules. Disguising characters should feel more balanced now.
    Situation where all Evils disguise as the same character should rarely happen.
  • Evils will disguise as Outcasts more often (around 15% of the time). Will be adjusting the numbers on later updates if needed.
  • Deck is now shuffled at round start, preventing players from deducing Evil roles based on deck order.


Balance:

  • Empress can no longer point at herself


Sound:

  • Changed music for Village and for Execution mode!


Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue with Baa and Counsellor adding duplicate cards to the deck.
  • Fixed a bug causing the song to restart after an Execution.


Other:

  • Polished few more character arts

Changed files in this update

Depot 3749681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link