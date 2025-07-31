Systems:
- Improved Disguise rules. Disguising characters should feel more balanced now.
Situation where all Evils disguise as the same character should rarely happen.
- Evils will disguise as Outcasts more often (around 15% of the time). Will be adjusting the numbers on later updates if needed.
- Deck is now shuffled at round start, preventing players from deducing Evil roles based on deck order.
Balance:
- Empress can no longer point at herself
Sound:
- Changed music for Village and for Execution mode!
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue with Baa and Counsellor adding duplicate cards to the deck.
- Fixed a bug causing the song to restart after an Execution.
Other:
- Polished few more character arts
