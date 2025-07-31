Found a few cases where the game would not synchronize some states.



(When a new player enters the lobby)

- Fixed a bug where the selected map would not sync.

- Fixed a bug where the selected mode would not sync in some cases.



Thanks to the players reporting on issues they find and making me aware of them.

This could be wrapped up to me being somewhat silly when rewriting code in the initialization stage for players joining the lobby.



Happy tumbling!