31 July 2025 Build 19433584 Edited 31 July 2025 – 21:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

You can opt-in to the beta version of the Meta Quest Steam Link app here. The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.



SteamVR:

  • Fixed some scenarios where the keyboard didn't work in the Binding UI.

  • Fixed an issue with modified bindings not working while Steam was offline.

Steam Link:

  • Fixed some minor performances hitches.

  • Resolved multiple crashes.

OpenXR:

  • Fix xrCreateActionSpace returning XR_ERROR_PATH_UNSUPPORTED when using Vive trackers

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
Linux OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
Windows Linux OpenVR Content Depot 250824
DLC 3375720 Depot 250834
