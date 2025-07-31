We’ve fixed a bug that allowed the field of view (FOV) to be set to 0 via the Options menu.



We also addressed an issue where, if your FOV was already set to 0 (the minimum value) in the previous version and you moved to a new stage, the screen would flicker and go completely black, making further progress impossible.



In earlier versions, if the FOV=0 setting was saved, it would persist even after restarting the game, resulting in an unplayable state. In this update, we’ve ensured that the minimum FOV can no longer be set to 0, so players who encountered this issue should now be able to continue normally.



We sincerely apologize to any players who were affected by this problem. We remain committed to improving the gameplay experience and appreciate your continued support.