Hello shopkeepers!

We are happy to announce that the first update for Loot Shop Simulator, version 0.2.1, is now live! This update covers a number of improvements, bug fixes, and includes new Wall & Floor decoration items.

New Tile Systems

The Wall & Floor Decor update features two new tile systems that were developed this month. These tile systems work independent of one another, meaning that bugs that may affect one system will not affect the other systems.

The data for wall objects and floor objects is also separate from the data for NPCs and Furniture. Since NPC/Furniture require dynamic layering, separating the data means that the real-time processes for dynamic layering do not have to go through a bunch of data for items that won't ever change layers.

Compendium

We have also added the Compendium in this update. Here you can find information such as markup thresholds and the meanings behind NPC emojis. This was a highly requested feature in the demo, and we are happy to finally have this information organized and available right in the game! We'll be building upon the Compendium with every update as we add more features.

Wall & Floor Decor and Shop Stats

Currently, Wall & Floor items only function as decorations. However, starting with the next update we plan on balancing 'Comfort' and 'Attractiveness' gains for each unique wall/floor item in the shop. These shop stats are already implemented, but there haven't been reliable ways to raise them because we're still working on the overall progression. We'll be balancing and developing these systems further with every update moving forward.

v0.2.1 Patch Notes

Art

-Added new artwork for various items

-Added new chest & lock art for the Witch set

-Created the new tutorial GUI design

-Created New Tutorials: Shop Management, Customer Behaviors

Code

-Tweaked refresh rate during checkout minigame

-Added inventory menu tooltips

-Added main menu button tooltips

-Added tooltips for the tools panel buttons

-Added new Witch set items

-Added new chest opening animation for the Witch set

-Reworked hover detection for main menu & tool buttons

-Added tile system for Wall Decor placement & data management

-Wall Decor can now be sold the same way as other furniture items

-Added Mirror On The Wall blueprint to Witch set

-Added Mirror On The Wall item in Build menu

-Added placeholder tutorials for upcoming Specializations (Guild Hall, Restaurant, etc.)

-Added 'Compendium' button to the menu panel & various compendium menus

-Added safeguard to prevent spam clicking from stacking interactions while a game is being loaded

-Torch can no longer be turned on/off while an item is selected in Build mode

-Adjusted tooltip positions

-Added new Build menu category: Rugs

-Changing Build menu categories now clears the current selection

-Opening a menu (such as Checkout) during Build mode now clears the current selection

-Build mode tiles now display for the new Rugs category

-Created 'Sell' button for the new Rugs submenu

-'Unique' items can now only be placed once

-Mirror On The Wall is now listed as a Unique item

-Added new wall & floor decor items for the Dragon and Witch sets

-Added 2 new floor items for the Dragon set

-Added 2 new wall items for the Dragon set

-Added 7 new wall items for the Witch set

-Torch is now layered on top of Wall Decor items

Bug Fixes

-Patched 2 cases where it was possible to access inventory menu before the menu button was available

-Solved a bug where player sprite could occasionally walk on top of tables

-Save games now properly display shop name and shop level

-Fixed coin bag icon alignment with item's 'Worth' value in the information panels

-Build menu now properly displays currently selected category

-Fixed apostrophes in some item descriptions that were not displaying properly

-Fixed a bug where AI would override cutscene causing anomalous behavior...

Misc.

-Added new beta branch for testing development builds moving forward

-Partially restructured data to facilitate localization in the near future

-Updated game credits

If you experience any bugs, feel free to post it in the 'Bug Reports' section in the Community Hub. Alternatively, you can join our Discord server and report it there. We check messages daily!

We are already working on the next update, with the first Specialization: the Guild Hall! We plan on sharing more information about this update in our next Dev Log on August 11th.

Stay tuned!

The Loot Shop Simulator Team