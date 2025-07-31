This is an early implementation, and you may encounter bugs or unexpected behavior.





The final version of the first-person mode is scheduled for release on August 16, including polish and stability fixes.





The game continues to function as intended in third-person mode, but if you notice any issues caused by the new camera option, feel free to report them!



Text size settings for dialogues and many in-game notes. You can now choose between Small, Medium, and Large font sizes.





While most notes have been updated, some may still display formatting issues. Fixes will continue in future patches.



We're rolling out a beta version of the First-Person Camera Mode!Originally not part of the game's design, this new option has been added to the Settings Menu as an experimental feature for players who want to experience the game from a new perspective.Thanks for your support and feedback as we keep improving the game!