31 July 2025 Build 19433433 Edited 31 July 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We're rolling out a beta version of the First-Person Camera Mode!
Originally not part of the game's design, this new option has been added to the Settings Menu as an experimental feature for players who want to experience the game from a new perspective.

Please note:

  • This is an early implementation, and you may encounter bugs or unexpected behavior.

  • The final version of the first-person mode is scheduled for release on August 16, including polish and stability fixes.

  • The game continues to function as intended in third-person mode, but if you notice any issues caused by the new camera option, feel free to report them!


Also included in this update:
  • Text size settings for dialogues and many in-game notes. You can now choose between Small, Medium, and Large font sizes.

  • While most notes have been updated, some may still display formatting issues. Fixes will continue in future patches.


Thanks for your support and feedback as we keep improving the game!

