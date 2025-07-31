BUG FIXES
FIXED - Spiders attacking each other due to enemy teams not being set correctly
FIXED - The spider queen permanent invincibility issue
FIXED - Ursinox disappearing after slam attack on low graphics settings
FIXED - The monster parts getting stuck on your screen if you place more than 2 parts
FIXED - Corrosive upgrade not dealing regular damage
FIXED - Throw/Drop also does secondary attack
FIXED - Removed No Collision Wall
FIXED - Sprint during Scythe hit will lock the player
FIXED - Lofty causing stuttering for clients
Changed files in this update