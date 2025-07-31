 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19433376 Edited 31 July 2025 – 19:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

  • FIXED - Spiders attacking each other due to enemy teams not being set correctly

  • FIXED - The spider queen permanent invincibility issue

  • FIXED - Ursinox disappearing after slam attack on low graphics settings

  • FIXED - The monster parts getting stuck on your screen if you place more than 2 parts

  • FIXED - Corrosive upgrade not dealing regular damage

  • FIXED - Throw/Drop also does secondary attack

  • FIXED - Removed No Collision Wall

  • FIXED - Sprint during Scythe hit will lock the player

  • FIXED - Lofty causing stuttering for clients

