New Update Available!

In this update, we’ve made a few small adjustments to help new players progress through the first half of the game more smoothly:



New Items in the Shop



The Helmet and Cloak have been added to the shop.

This is to help new players discover that armor exists and that they can use Actives, Precision, and Health Regeneration.



Adjusted Item Requirements



The number of items needed to level up the first tiers has been reduced.

This makes it easier to get into the game mechanics and progress early on.

Higher tiers remain unchanged.