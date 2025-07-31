 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19433172 Edited 31 July 2025 – 18:06:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Update Available!
In this update, we’ve made a few small adjustments to help new players progress through the first half of the game more smoothly:

New Items in the Shop

The Helmet and Cloak have been added to the shop.
This is to help new players discover that armor exists and that they can use Actives, Precision, and Health Regeneration.

Adjusted Item Requirements

The number of items needed to level up the first tiers has been reduced.
This makes it easier to get into the game mechanics and progress early on.
Higher tiers remain unchanged.

