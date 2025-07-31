v2.1
-Added clarification that FullScreen F4 works at any time
-Fixed a clipping issue in the Pentam Tunnel Stairs
-Purge(Enemy Skill) will now properly remove Poison as well
-Added a "Secret Code" encryption to Jett's Viper letters
-Fixed a Minor Typo by Shae while in the Galleon
-Added a Purge (triggered by Silence) for Clyde (Sanguine Tunnels)
-Added an indication that Tent removes KO status
-Gave Raven a more subtle smile
-Increased Atk for Crystal Grunt by 20%
-Maxotauro now have Sandstorm
-Floor shadows fixed for Mor Inn
-"Bandages" renamed to "Bandage"
-Made it so that you can only Steal the Emperor's Scroll if using Timed Inputs. Otherwise you get Claye's Gauntlet.
-Talon (Thrown Weapon) Atk reduced slightly (+65 > +60)
-Loot added to Skelvra Inn
-New Icons for Dispel (Ginrei) and Crushing Blow (Keegan)
-Cleanse (Cleric + Templar) and Harmony Hymn (Bard) can no longer be used outside of Combat.
-Gear at Songhurst is now discounted
Patch v2.1
