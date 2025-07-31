v2.1

-Added clarification that FullScreen F4 works at any time

-Fixed a clipping issue in the Pentam Tunnel Stairs

-Purge(Enemy Skill) will now properly remove Poison as well

-Added a "Secret Code" encryption to Jett's Viper letters

-Fixed a Minor Typo by Shae while in the Galleon

-Added a Purge (triggered by Silence) for Clyde (Sanguine Tunnels)

-Added an indication that Tent removes KO status

-Gave Raven a more subtle smile

-Increased Atk for Crystal Grunt by 20%

-Maxotauro now have Sandstorm

-Floor shadows fixed for Mor Inn

-"Bandages" renamed to "Bandage"

-Made it so that you can only Steal the Emperor's Scroll if using Timed Inputs. Otherwise you get Claye's Gauntlet.

-Talon (Thrown Weapon) Atk reduced slightly (+65 > +60)

-Loot added to Skelvra Inn

-New Icons for Dispel (Ginrei) and Crushing Blow (Keegan)

-Cleanse (Cleric + Templar) and Harmony Hymn (Bard) can no longer be used outside of Combat.

-Gear at Songhurst is now discounted

