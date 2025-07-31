Hello Fighters!

Today we've prepared a hotfix to address some of the more prominent issues that were reported after the launch of the 0.4.2 update.



We're sorry for the inconvenience these issues have caused in the meantime, and we hope the game will feel a little more reliable after today's fixes have come through.



Thanks for playing, everyone!





RUMBLE Hotfix 0.4.2.1 Patch Notes

Changes

Added an additional warning about RUMBLE requiring a restart after disabling LCK services.



Added Lever notches to Howard's activation lever.

Fixes