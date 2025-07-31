Hello Fighters!
Today we've prepared a hotfix to address some of the more prominent issues that were reported after the launch of the 0.4.2 update.
We're sorry for the inconvenience these issues have caused in the meantime, and we hope the game will feel a little more reliable after today's fixes have come through.
Thanks for playing, everyone!
RUMBLE Hotfix 0.4.2.1 Patch Notes
Changes
Added an additional warning about RUMBLE requiring a restart after disabling LCK services.
Added Lever notches to Howard's activation lever.
Fixes
Fixed an issue that led to players moving at higher speeds to clip through the environment.
The Filled Right Arm Marking will now appear in the Gear Market as intended.
Fixed a few misconfigured localization keys of new Body Markings.
Fixed the overly bright text color of the Camera Distance setting on the Rock Cam.
Fixed a saving issue that led to the Laminar Gauntlet disappearing from one's inventory after closing the game.
The Detached Preview setting on the Rock Cam will now remain consistent between environments.
Updated the shader on the Matchmaking Lever notches to the correct one.
Fixed a configuration issue that led to new Marking Icons to being displayed on the wrong Gear Market items.
Fixed a bug that led to incorrect BP numbers being displayed on Player Tags.
Fixed an issue that led to the Fistbump Bonus SFX to play louder than intended.
Made an experimental change that might fix some modding issues that arose as a result of a Unity engine upgrade.
Changed files in this update