Contracts
- Complete and Redeem Contracts to earn Renown by playing matches
NEW WEAPON ABILITIES ADDED!
GreatSword
Double Attack
- Lunge Forward and attack twice in quick succession dealing 9 damage with each hit
Sword In The Stone
- Drive your sword into the ground pulling all enemies towards you and applying stun
Gravity Slash
- Bring down your sword creating a vertical slash in front of you dealing 24 damage
Bow
Crippling Shot
- Fire an arrow that deals 10 damage and applies SLOW
Rain of Arrows
- Create a barrage of arrows dealing 12 damage per second for 3 seconds and applying slow to enemies hit
Multishot
- Fire a spread of arrows that deal 10 damage each and applies knockback
FireStaff
FireBall
- Cast a large fireball that deals 12 damage and applies Burn
Meteor Crash
- Summon a meteor to fall at a location dealing 14 damage and apply Stun
FireBeam
- Fire a large beam forward dealing 15 damage to everything in its path
FrostClaws
Ice Explosion
- Create a shockwave of ice at your feet that applies Slow to targets near you and deals 10 damage
Frozen Winds
- Cast winds in front of you dealing 8 damage that knocks back enemies and applies Slow
Ice Wall
- Summon a temporary wall of ice in front of you for 8 seconds that slows nearby enemies
Nanite Controller
Living Swarm
- Cast forward an orb that heals allies it touches for 10 health and applies Cleanse
Nanite Shield
- Shield yourself preventing direct damage for 3 seconds
Recovery Surge
- Cast a healing orb that heals a single target for 15 health and applies a Heal Over Time or deals 18 damage to an enemy
BattleAxe
Rushing Spin
- Rush forward while spinning dealing 15 damage around you to nearby enemies
Thirst
- Strike in front of you dealing 10 damage and apply Bleed
Blood Reaper
- Create a wave of blood that pulls enemies in front of you dealing 15 damage and applies Bleed
Spear
Javelin
- Throw your spear at a target dealing 9 damage
Chain Pull
- Spear your target dealing 15 damage and pull them to you
Duel
- Summon an arena around you trapping anyone nearby for 8 seconds
Mace & Shield
Holy Arc
- Cast an arc in front of you healing allies for 8 health and dealing 4 damage to enemies
Holy Smash
- Smash the ground sending out a wave that deals 12 damage and applies Stun
Shining Light
- Become a beacon of light healing allies around you for 10 health and damaging enemies for 9 damage every second for 3 seconds
WarHammer
Crushing Spin
- Strike everything around you dealing 9 damage and knocking enemies back
Overextend
- Step forward with a heavy swing that pushes enemies back and deals 15 damage
Hammer Check
- Charge forward knocking back enemies dealing 15 damage and apply Stun
Sword & Shield
Defensive Buff
- Prevents all Knockdowns, Knockups, Knockbacks, Pulls and Stuns for 5 seconds
Leap
- Leap forward dealing 15 damage and apply Stun
Shield Wall
- Place down an impassable wall for 10 seconds
