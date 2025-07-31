Contracts

- Complete and Redeem Contracts to earn Renown by playing matches

NEW WEAPON ABILITIES ADDED!



GreatSword

Double Attack

- Lunge Forward and attack twice in quick succession dealing 9 damage with each hit

Sword In The Stone

- Drive your sword into the ground pulling all enemies towards you and applying stun

Gravity Slash

- Bring down your sword creating a vertical slash in front of you dealing 24 damage



Bow

Crippling Shot

- Fire an arrow that deals 10 damage and applies SLOW

Rain of Arrows

- Create a barrage of arrows dealing 12 damage per second for 3 seconds and applying slow to enemies hit

Multishot

- Fire a spread of arrows that deal 10 damage each and applies knockback





FireStaff

FireBall

- Cast a large fireball that deals 12 damage and applies Burn

Meteor Crash

- Summon a meteor to fall at a location dealing 14 damage and apply Stun

FireBeam

- Fire a large beam forward dealing 15 damage to everything in its path





FrostClaws

Ice Explosion

- Create a shockwave of ice at your feet that applies Slow to targets near you and deals 10 damage

Frozen Winds

- Cast winds in front of you dealing 8 damage that knocks back enemies and applies Slow

Ice Wall

- Summon a temporary wall of ice in front of you for 8 seconds that slows nearby enemies

Nanite Controller

Living Swarm

- Cast forward an orb that heals allies it touches for 10 health and applies Cleanse

Nanite Shield

- Shield yourself preventing direct damage for 3 seconds

Recovery Surge

- Cast a healing orb that heals a single target for 15 health and applies a Heal Over Time or deals 18 damage to an enemy





BattleAxe

Rushing Spin

- Rush forward while spinning dealing 15 damage around you to nearby enemies

Thirst

- Strike in front of you dealing 10 damage and apply Bleed

Blood Reaper

- Create a wave of blood that pulls enemies in front of you dealing 15 damage and applies Bleed





Spear

Javelin

- Throw your spear at a target dealing 9 damage

Chain Pull

- Spear your target dealing 15 damage and pull them to you

Duel

- Summon an arena around you trapping anyone nearby for 8 seconds





Mace & Shield

Holy Arc

- Cast an arc in front of you healing allies for 8 health and dealing 4 damage to enemies

Holy Smash

- Smash the ground sending out a wave that deals 12 damage and applies Stun

Shining Light

- Become a beacon of light healing allies around you for 10 health and damaging enemies for 9 damage every second for 3 seconds





WarHammer

Crushing Spin

- Strike everything around you dealing 9 damage and knocking enemies back

Overextend

- Step forward with a heavy swing that pushes enemies back and deals 15 damage

Hammer Check

- Charge forward knocking back enemies dealing 15 damage and apply Stun

Sword & Shield

Defensive Buff

- Prevents all Knockdowns, Knockups, Knockbacks, Pulls and Stuns for 5 seconds

Leap

- Leap forward dealing 15 damage and apply Stun

Shield Wall

- Place down an impassable wall for 10 seconds



