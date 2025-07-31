Navigation now works on several levels: it takes into account the size of the character and, as a result, their ability to pass through different places. Humans can pass through openings more easily, while large monsters know that they cannot reach certain places. If a path is inaccessible, they will start roaming around, complicating the cheese tactics of hard-to-reach places. If the AI gets stuck in a difficult place, after a while it will try to bypass it.
Along with this, a check for obstacles in close combat has been added for the hero and enemies, and it is no longer possible to attack through obstacles.
Along with the navigation system, a new ragdoll collision system has been added, which should repel characters from other objects when they die so that they do not fall through. It works in most cases, but if you encounter situations where it doesn't work, please write to the bug report form (preferably with a video or screenshot).
Full list of changes:
UI
- Added UI when selecting dialogue options
- Added support for 21:9 monitors
- Fixed UI for the journal log at 16:10
- Fixed UI for Ranta's deck at 16:10
- Fixed the stat bonus notification
- Fixed the buff bar at the campfire
- Adjusted the UI when talking to a character
- Improved the display of the bulletin board for different screen formats
- Improved several screens for different screen proportions (trading, skills, crafting).
- The dialogue volume slider now does what it's supposed to
- Fixed a situation where changing the run and interaction buttons prevented pickpocketing
- Fixed the display of widgets during dialogues
- Added quick save and load from the menu
- Added quick selection of options in the cutscene with evil rat
- Added a cutoff for pop-up notifications
AI
- Corrected AI behavior when knocked down
- Fixed pathfinding to NPC work tasks
- Adjusted enemy tag logic for NPCs
- Fixed situations where AI did not drawed weapons
- Expanded pathfinding for characters of different sizes
- Characters now recover health after a period of time
- Fixed AI logic after they recover from a fight
- Skeletons no longer fight for the player (LOL)
- Fixed NPC weapon pickup logic
- Adjusted strafe logic for AI
Gameplay
- Fixed some situations where the underwater effect was not removed
- Fixed controller logic when using peaceful objects
- Added item selection logic that checks if there is a stack of items when the inventory is full
- Adjusted heavy strike logic
- Fixed some lumberjack quests
- Adjusted logic for saving the game in case of simultaneous death and saving.
- Fixed the amulet earring on the loading screen
- The intoxication effect now correctly wears off after completion
- Improved logic for finding interaction targets when characters are asleep
- Fixed a situation where NPCs could stand up with 0 HP instead of 1 HP
- One of the previous fixes broke the damage logic when the enemy had no stamina, HP close to zero, or was parried (everything works again)
- When quickly pressing sprint button, it is no longer possible to overcome status restrictions
- Added an additional check for Ragdoll when an enemy character dies
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to get several bonuses from a prayer at once
- Fixed stamina consumption when jumping into water
- Improved trace for melee weapons (especially for rapiers and daggers)
- Fixed the intersection of carried items and ladders
- The washing effect no longer disappears after reloading + blood can be washed off in a barrel
- Fixed Vimon's voice and his fighting stance
- Fixed squatting with a torch
- Reworked the logic for displaying particles on characters with loot (they should no longer be duplicated).
- Fixed a situation where, upon death from a fall, a character could start to spread out in textures or spin in place
- After a fight, NPCs return to their base movement speed
- Fixed situations where Alt-Tab could lead to loss of control
- Characters no longer follow the target with their head at long distances
- Fixed interaction with boxes and barrels
- Improved IK for legs
- Items that were in quick slots are now replenished when looted
- Added logic for entering the water backwards
- Fixed a bug where NPCs could get stuck when changing weapons
- Added logic for saving the game in case of broken save slot
- Fixed logic for set bonuses (no longer duplicated when loading)
- Improved post-processing for the underwater world (no longer glows at night)
- Fixed incorrect display of the bow when jumping into water
Small fixes
- Improved logic for interacting with ladders
- Corrected death sound (no longer a screamer)
- Added a mask for clothing in the main menu
- Fixed a situation where the cursor returned to the default after loading
- If a bow is equipped, its sound no longer appears when loading
- Fixed the float when fishing
- Fixed boat collision
- Fixed dirt decal on the neck
- Fixed several rivers
- Fixed localization in some places
- Improved control when dragging barrels
- Fixed a rare situation when jumping into the water and somersaulting
New
- Added menu option to change running mode (press or hold)
- Improved navigation logic for AI (characters can now enter doorways more easily, they will try to free themselves if stuck, and if the destination is unreachable, they will no longer stay and wait)
- Added the ability to compare equipped items at the merchant before purchasing (Tab button)
- Added two Apocrypha with legendary one-handed and two-handed weapons (new game)
- Added new Ragdoll system check, which should push the AI away at the moment of death to avoid falling into objects
- Weapon trace logic has been improved - player and enemies can no longer damage through obstacles
Changed files in this update