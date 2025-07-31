Added UI when selecting dialogue options



Added support for 21:9 monitors



Fixed UI for the journal log at 16:10



Fixed UI for Ranta's deck at 16:10



Fixed the stat bonus notification



Fixed the buff bar at the campfire



Adjusted the UI when talking to a character



Improved the display of the bulletin board for different screen formats



Improved several screens for different screen proportions (trading, skills, crafting).



The dialogue volume slider now does what it's supposed to



Fixed a situation where changing the run and interaction buttons prevented pickpocketing



Fixed the display of widgets during dialogues



Added quick save and load from the menu



Added quick selection of options in the cutscene with evil rat



Added a cutoff for pop-up notifications



Corrected AI behavior when knocked down



Fixed pathfinding to NPC work tasks



Adjusted enemy tag logic for NPCs



Fixed situations where AI did not drawed weapons



Expanded pathfinding for characters of different sizes



Characters now recover health after a period of time



Fixed AI logic after they recover from a fight



Skeletons no longer fight for the player (LOL)



Fixed NPC weapon pickup logic



Adjusted strafe logic for AI



Fixed some situations where the underwater effect was not removed



Fixed controller logic when using peaceful objects



Added item selection logic that checks if there is a stack of items when the inventory is full



Adjusted heavy strike logic



Fixed some lumberjack quests



Adjusted logic for saving the game in case of simultaneous death and saving.



Fixed the amulet earring on the loading screen



The intoxication effect now correctly wears off after completion



Improved logic for finding interaction targets when characters are asleep



Fixed a situation where NPCs could stand up with 0 HP instead of 1 HP



One of the previous fixes broke the damage logic when the enemy had no stamina, HP close to zero, or was parried (everything works again)



When quickly pressing sprint button, it is no longer possible to overcome status restrictions



Added an additional check for Ragdoll when an enemy character dies



Fixed a bug where it was possible to get several bonuses from a prayer at once



Fixed stamina consumption when jumping into water



Improved trace for melee weapons (especially for rapiers and daggers)



Fixed the intersection of carried items and ladders



The washing effect no longer disappears after reloading + blood can be washed off in a barrel



Fixed Vimon's voice and his fighting stance



Fixed squatting with a torch



Reworked the logic for displaying particles on characters with loot (they should no longer be duplicated).



Fixed a situation where, upon death from a fall, a character could start to spread out in textures or spin in place



After a fight, NPCs return to their base movement speed



Fixed situations where Alt-Tab could lead to loss of control



Characters no longer follow the target with their head at long distances



Fixed interaction with boxes and barrels



Improved IK for legs



Items that were in quick slots are now replenished when looted



Added logic for entering the water backwards



Fixed a bug where NPCs could get stuck when changing weapons



Added logic for saving the game in case of broken save slot



Fixed logic for set bonuses (no longer duplicated when loading)



Improved post-processing for the underwater world (no longer glows at night)



Fixed incorrect display of the bow when jumping into water



Improved logic for interacting with ladders



Corrected death sound (no longer a screamer)



Added a mask for clothing in the main menu



Fixed a situation where the cursor returned to the default after loading



If a bow is equipped, its sound no longer appears when loading



Fixed the float when fishing



Fixed boat collision



Fixed dirt decal on the neck



Fixed several rivers



Fixed localization in some places



Improved control when dragging barrels



Fixed a rare situation when jumping into the water and somersaulting



Added menu option to change running mode (press or hold)



Improved navigation logic for AI (characters can now enter doorways more easily, they will try to free themselves if stuck, and if the destination is unreachable, they will no longer stay and wait)



Added the ability to compare equipped items at the merchant before purchasing (Tab button)



Added two Apocrypha with legendary one-handed and two-handed weapons (new game)



Added new Ragdoll system check, which should push the AI away at the moment of death to avoid falling into objects



The penultimate hotfix has been released. In addition to fixing some bugs, it includes the first update to the AI logic related to navigation in difficult areas and general combat logic.Navigation now works on several levels: it takes into account the size of the character and, as a result, their ability to pass through different places. Humans can pass through openings more easily, while large monsters know that they cannot reach certain places. If a path is inaccessible, they will start roaming around, complicating the cheese tactics of hard-to-reach places. If the AI gets stuck in a difficult place, after a while it will try to bypass it.Along with this, a check for obstacles in close combat has been added for the hero and enemies, and it is no longer possible to attack through obstacles.Along with the navigation system, a new ragdoll collision system has been added, which should repel characters from other objects when they die so that they do not fall through. It works in most cases, but if you encounter situations where it doesn't work, please write to the bug report form (preferably with a video or screenshot).Full list of changes: