- (new players) You can now choose to skip the tutorial and learn to play in campaign mode after installing the game and after each tutorial level
- The cost to remove tree blocks in campaign mode reduced from 5 gold to 1 gold (removing ground blocks still costs 5 gold)
- Fixed a bug where enemies wouldn't actually spawn on level 10+ even though it was indicated they would in the attack info window
- Fixed a bug where deleting a Banner would refund double the resources spent
- Fixed a bug where some mods would be crafted without a rarity, requiring you to upgrade them twice to get to beyond a common rarity
- Fixed a bug where the food machine block didn't use any power when built
- Fixed a bug where building barbed wire blocks in the same location appeared to spend additional gold
- Fixed a bug where steam keyboard would not automatically display when entering text with steam deck / controller in big picture mode
- Fixed some bugs with crafting mods in campaign mode
- Fixed a bug where you could auto-jump in some situations, even though there wasn't enough room to jump on top of the block you were moving to
- Fixed a bug where melee enemies could attack a block diagonally, even if it was covered on both sides from the attacking position
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't upgrade some mods in campaign from the info window
- Fixed a bug where mod effects would get removed from equipment when upgrading them in campaign mode
- Fixed a bug where “Defenses” was untranslated in various languages
- Fixed various bugs with ui scrolling behavior
- Android only: fixed an issue where the game would mistakenly think you had a controller connected
- The tech level rank requirements to unlock various body parts now show the correct icons when customizing your character
- Resetting a mission no longer resets the medal earned
- Mod targets and some other long lists are now sorted alphabetically
- Crash fixes
Update notes for Aug 1, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
