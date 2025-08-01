 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19432780 Edited 1 August 2025 – 11:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
  • (new players) You can now choose to skip the tutorial and learn to play in campaign mode after installing the game and after each tutorial level
  • The cost to remove tree blocks in campaign mode reduced from 5 gold to 1 gold (removing ground blocks still costs 5 gold)
  • Fixed a bug where enemies wouldn't actually spawn on level 10+ even though it was indicated they would in the attack info window
  • Fixed a bug where deleting a Banner would refund double the resources spent
  • Fixed a bug where some mods would be crafted without a rarity, requiring you to upgrade them twice to get to beyond a common rarity
  • Fixed a bug where the food machine block didn't use any power when built
  • Fixed a bug where building barbed wire blocks in the same location appeared to spend additional gold
  • Fixed a bug where steam keyboard would not automatically display when entering text with steam deck / controller in big picture mode
  • Fixed some bugs with crafting mods in campaign mode
  • Fixed a bug where you could auto-jump in some situations, even though there wasn't enough room to jump on top of the block you were moving to
  • Fixed a bug where melee enemies could attack a block diagonally, even if it was covered on both sides from the attacking position
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't upgrade some mods in campaign from the info window
  • Fixed a bug where mod effects would get removed from equipment when upgrading them in campaign mode
  • Fixed a bug where “Defenses” was untranslated in various languages
  • Fixed various bugs with ui scrolling behavior
  • Android only: fixed an issue where the game would mistakenly think you had a controller connected
  • The tech level rank requirements to unlock various body parts now show the correct icons when customizing your character
  • Resetting a mission no longer resets the medal earned
  • Mod targets and some other long lists are now sorted alphabetically
  • Crash fixes

Changed files in this update

