31 July 2025 Build 19432652 Edited 31 July 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Automobilista 2 V1.6.6.1 is now live; this is the first complementary update to yesterday´s release bringing some additional fixes & improvements.


V1.6.6.1 CHANGELOG

UI & HUD

  • Fixed missing Ligier European Series leaderboard/hud icon

  • Added missing localizations for trackside object collision settings

PHYSICS

  • Alpine A110 GT4 Evo: Minor adjustment to engine torque curve 

  • Ligier JS2-R: Adjusted front brake torque

  • Minor adjustment to GT4, G55 Supercup & Ligier JS2R bulk cold tread effects

  • Further adjustments to slick wetness effects

AI

  • Further adjustments to AI fuel strategy paramaters in Endurance classes 

  • Increased AI cold tire performance losses for Ginetta G55 Supercup, Ligier JS2-R

AUDIO

  • AM Valkyrie Hyopercar: Adjusted external and interior engine sounds

TRACKS

  • Added seasonal foliage to Nurburgring 2025 & 2020

VEHICLES

  • Corrected "look back" camera position for new cars 

  • Aston Martin Vantage GTE: Fixed clipping interior parts through windshield

