Automobilista 2 V1.6.6.1 is now live; this is the first complementary update to yesterday´s release bringing some additional fixes & improvements.
V1.6.6.1 CHANGELOG
UI & HUD
Fixed missing Ligier European Series leaderboard/hud icon
Added missing localizations for trackside object collision settings
PHYSICS
Alpine A110 GT4 Evo: Minor adjustment to engine torque curve
Ligier JS2-R: Adjusted front brake torque
Minor adjustment to GT4, G55 Supercup & Ligier JS2R bulk cold tread effects
Further adjustments to slick wetness effects
AI
Further adjustments to AI fuel strategy paramaters in Endurance classes
Increased AI cold tire performance losses for Ginetta G55 Supercup, Ligier JS2-R
AUDIO
AM Valkyrie Hyopercar: Adjusted external and interior engine sounds
TRACKS
Added seasonal foliage to Nurburgring 2025 & 2020
VEHICLES
Corrected "look back" camera position for new cars
Aston Martin Vantage GTE: Fixed clipping interior parts through windshield
Changed files in this update