We're back with a small but important fix to make the game more understandable and improve the overall experience. Here's what's covered:



Entery fee system is Improved:

Customers now provide more reasonable amounts when paying for tickets, resulting in more consistent and realistic change mechanics.



Blender Tutorial Fix:

Fixed an issue in the tutorial related to the blender located in Volkyrie Underground. The tutorial should now progress smoothly.



Cash Register Monitor Adjusted:

The monitor on the cash register in Volkyrie Underground has been enlarged for better clarity and ease of use.



Thanks for your continued support your feedback helps us improve the game every step of the way.❤️



-Clock Wizard Games