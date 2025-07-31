Welcome to Pair A Dice

I hope you brought your lucky socks, because it's time to gamble everything - the kids, your robot wife, and maybe even the pet crab. Roll the dice and watch as the chaos unfolds. Will you spawn a cute pufferfish... or the Apex Predator KING CRAB? There's only one way to find out. Grab your friends or go solo! Just don’t blame me when the dice aren't on your side!

What’s in the game?

Multiplayer - up to 4 players!

Voice chat - for screaming at randoms in real-time

5 boss fights - (yes, one of them is a crab)

15+ enemies - that do not want to be your friend

25+ unique crafts - some useful, some... questionable

69+ achievements - read them they are funny :)

Gambling!

More gambling

Still more gambling... we may have a problem



This is the full chaos buffet: all the content, all the dice, all the ways to ruin your friendships in glorious fashion.

If you don’t like what you roll... then roll again!

(also pickup the fuzzy dice dlc if you're a real gamer)