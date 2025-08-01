Hello friends! 👋

📢 I've scribbled a letter - letter for you ✍️✉️

🟧 1: INTRODUCTION

My name is Tom - I’m the creator of Icy Bayts, a tiny one-man studio behind the game Market Garden, and I’m on a mission to bring back old-school WW2 FPS games - the kind where history, which I’m deeply passionate about, is treated with the respect and authenticity it deserves.

And today marks one of the most important milestones in that mission - the release of my very first game - MARKET GARDEN. On this occasion, I’d like to share a few words about what I intended MARKET GARDEN to be.

But before I do, I want to thank all of you for your time, feedback, and shared enthusiasm.

This game wouldn’t exist without you and your support.

⬅️ 2: PAST

A big part of my childhood was spent playing forgotten, budget WW2 games - the kind you’d find on a CD at a newspaper stand, often bundled five in a single oversized cardboard box, costing next to nothing. Despite their flaws, those games left a mark. They sparked my love for history - and for gaming.

Then, after earning a yellow belt in karate, my parents bought me a PlayStation 2 - and with it, access to a whole new level of historical shooter experiences: Medal of Honor, Call of Duty, and others. I remember wondering, “Just imagine how incredible historical games will be ten years from now!”

But somewhere along the way, something went wrong. Those stories stopped being told - or when they were, they no longer treated history with the respect and authenticity it deserves. The magic is gone.

🕗 3: PRESENT

I’m perfectly aware that, as for today, I’m just another budget WW2 game - the kind you might’ve found at a newspaper stand (if those still existed). I know MARKET GARDEN has its shortcomings and imperfections. There are many things I didn’t manage to deliver - documentary-style mission intros, a longer campaign, more polished vehicle combat, more cinematic moments… the list goes on.

With that said - every journey has to start somewhere - and I truly hope this debut evokes that feeling of pulling your old PS2 out of the drawer and booting up Medal of Honor: Vanguard or some other timeless WW2 shooter. And I hope it leaves you wanting more.

💵 4: PRICE & INVITATION

I also hope that the low price is a pleasant surprise for you! ❗

And I don’t want the low price to be seen as a compromise or a sign that the game is any less special.

I’d rather you see it as an invitation! ✉️

Just like I was once drawn into this world by fairly and accessibly priced games, I’d love for MARKET GARDEN to leave a mark on you - and maybe even reignite your love for history and for historical FPS games.

➡️ 5: FUTURE

MARKET GARDEN is just the beginning. And the more of you that accept this invitation and join me on this mission, the closer we’ll get to restoring the golden age of historical shooters.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

All the best,

Tom | Icy Bayts