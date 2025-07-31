 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19432372 Edited 31 July 2025 – 17:06:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I am sorry there's a mistake of uploading the build with date checker alive, We have updated with the correct one.
We have uploaded the correct build.

I am sorry for this blunder, as I haven't rest properly these few weeks. m(_ _)m

Changed files in this update

Depot 3406801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link