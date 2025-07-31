Greetings fellow gods,

As announced last week, today we're bringing some more minor tweaks, improvements, and bugfixes with the main addition of content above z-level. Yes, I know, it took me a while to unflatten the hills, but it should be more exciting now, and some areas could potentially only even be accessible with climbing - a cool place for a home on top of a mountain.

Here's the full changelog:

Added

- Hills are now more exciting above ground level, including some random unique content per biome.

- Added more unique conversations for player settlement NPCs.

- Added history event entries for the collapse and recovery of settlements.

- Common actions show their hotkeys in tooltips (cut wood, woodbend, etc.)

Changed

- All new characters start with a temporary Primitive Knife with the Cutter property and 40 durability.

- Killing all military units in player-made but NPC-occupied settlements liberates them and returns complete stash control to the player character.

- Increased Ground Jelly seed base drop chance during gathering from 15% to 35%.

- Removed caravan sending events from settlement history.

- Committing the same crime in the same settlement no longer spams warnings.

- Updated various GUI icons.

- New body resistance icons in Equipment Screen.

- Family leaders now display why they can't be hired.

- Settlement Centers can now be removed on the Settlement Screen if they are not placed in the region, preventing re-creation in case of an issue.

Fixed

- Fixed a few rare crash cases.

- Ensure summoned skeletons and bone wraiths land in the player family if it exists in the settlement.

- Hotkeys on the ability bar reflect remapped keys.

- Renamed Iron Fist to Metal Fist.

- Sugar Cane is correctly categorized under the Agriculture category in the building.

- Datura now spawns correctly.

- Broken Vial and Empty Nest are no longer considered items.

- Missing defensive companies after liberation are recreated on save load.

- Picking usable items will now correctly add their abilities to the hotbar, and not override any existing bindings.

- Settlement selection should correctly show the nearby area around the selected settlement.

- Recruits removed back to family are not correctly changed to unemployed profession.

Modding

- Updated the navigation panel for each modding window, showing more screen transition buttons and enabling more hotkeys.

- Added new effect: stamina_regen, which can be added to abilities and stackers to increase stamina regen.

I'll probably do some hotfixes during the weekend to clear a couple more bugs before taking my 2-week-long family trip to unplug from electronics. We'll be back with weekly updates around the 21st of August.

Have fun exploring,

Artur