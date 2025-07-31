 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19432364 Edited 31 July 2025 – 16:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings fellow gods,

As announced last week, today we're bringing some more minor tweaks, improvements, and bugfixes with the main addition of content above z-level. Yes, I know, it took me a while to unflatten the hills, but it should be more exciting now, and some areas could potentially only even be accessible with climbing - a cool place for a home on top of a mountain.

Here's the full changelog:

Added

- Hills are now more exciting above ground level, including some random unique content per biome.

- Added more unique conversations for player settlement NPCs.

- Added history event entries for the collapse and recovery of settlements.

- Common actions show their hotkeys in tooltips (cut wood, woodbend, etc.)

Changed

- All new characters start with a temporary Primitive Knife with the Cutter property and 40 durability.

- Killing all military units in player-made but NPC-occupied settlements liberates them and returns complete stash control to the player character.

- Increased Ground Jelly seed base drop chance during gathering from 15% to 35%.

- Removed caravan sending events from settlement history.

- Committing the same crime in the same settlement no longer spams warnings.

- Updated various GUI icons.

- New body resistance icons in Equipment Screen.

- Family leaders now display why they can't be hired.

- Settlement Centers can now be removed on the Settlement Screen if they are not placed in the region, preventing re-creation in case of an issue.

Fixed

- Fixed a few rare crash cases.

- Ensure summoned skeletons and bone wraiths land in the player family if it exists in the settlement.

- Hotkeys on the ability bar reflect remapped keys.

- Renamed Iron Fist to Metal Fist.

- Sugar Cane is correctly categorized under the Agriculture category in the building.

- Datura now spawns correctly.

- Broken Vial and Empty Nest are no longer considered items.

- Missing defensive companies after liberation are recreated on save load.

- Picking usable items will now correctly add their abilities to the hotbar, and not override any existing bindings.

- Settlement selection should correctly show the nearby area around the selected settlement.

- Recruits removed back to family are not correctly changed to unemployed profession.

Modding

- Updated the navigation panel for each modding window, showing more screen transition buttons and enabling more hotkeys.

- Added new effect: stamina_regen, which can be added to abilities and stackers to increase stamina regen.

I'll probably do some hotfixes during the weekend to clear a couple more bugs before taking my 2-week-long family trip to unplug from electronics. We'll be back with weekly updates around the 21st of August.

Have fun exploring,

Artur

Changed files in this update

