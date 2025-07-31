 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19432330 Edited 31 July 2025 – 16:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

Today I fixed a few more bugs, like a rogue AK-47 spawning when you reload your game, and a few monster spawns, bugs with objects and being able to get stuck behind some boxes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Claustrophobia Content Depot 1667171
