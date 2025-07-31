It is TIME, Bladewings!

After three years in development, Atomic Owl is available now.



PLEASE give it a review if you are enjoying the game~!





Omega Wing has brainwashed your friends, and it’s up to you to take your world BACK!

Experience a challenging platforming and combat experience where you must learn the world of Atomic Owl to progress. Hack and slash through hordes of Tengu using multiple avian weapons, equip devastating power-ups called Wing Remnants, and fly through a variety of challenging platforming levels in a rogue-lite made for the SNES era.

Thank you for letting us make games for you.

- Your friends at Monster Theater