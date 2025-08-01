 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19432282 Edited 1 August 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, survivors! The first playtest update just went live. Here's the list of included fixes:

  • Various localisation fixes;

  • Slicer beetle claw weapon is no longer equippable - it wasn't supposed to be, hence the crash;

  • Quickly changing equipment items resulting in sticky items in your hands issue was fixed;

  • Temporary Shelter and Hunting Shelter preventing to interact with Lean-To issue has been fixed

  • Dialogue reply options are now stay on the same position instead of moving when the highlighted option changes;

  • Keyboard input rebinding crash is fixed;

  • Some players were not able to view keyboard rebinding options - fixed!

We are extremely happy about all the feedback we are getting and we will be working hard on improving Blind Descent based on it.


Enjoy the playtest!

Changed files in this update

