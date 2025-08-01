Hello, survivors! The first playtest update just went live. Here's the list of included fixes:

Various localisation fixes;

Slicer beetle claw weapon is no longer equippable - it wasn't supposed to be, hence the crash;

Quickly changing equipment items resulting in sticky items in your hands issue was fixed;

Temporary Shelter and Hunting Shelter preventing to interact with Lean-To issue has been fixed

Dialogue reply options are now stay on the same position instead of moving when the highlighted option changes;

Keyboard input rebinding crash is fixed;

Some players were not able to view keyboard rebinding options - fixed!

We are extremely happy about all the feedback we are getting and we will be working hard on improving Blind Descent based on it.



Enjoy the playtest!