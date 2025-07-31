0.8.22
- Zen mode now allows achievements/unlocks for casual fun.
- qol: player-set names now persists.
- bugfix: fixed issues with vmconf not able to create more than 1 VM.
- bugfix: fixed issues with difficulty settings in tutorials.
- bugfix: fixed translated text width on tower link.
Small bug fixes and QOL.
Update notes via Steam Community
