 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 Grounded 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19432113 Edited 31 July 2025 – 20:33:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Mom Savers

We’ve got a big update packed with new features, improvements, and polish! Thanks to your feedback and playtesting, we’re shaping Save Mom into a richer, more fun experience. This version brings in fresh content, new ways to play, and loads of fixes.

Let’s dive into what’s new!

Highlights

New level + new game mode

Introducing a fresh twist: the motorhome breaks down, and it’s up to you to defend Mom while it gets repaired. Build defenses, hold your ground, and watch your flanks, enemies can come from unexpected places in this dynamic new map.

Drone Upgrade

A new drone now hovers around Mom’s motorhome, scouting enemies and assisting in defense. It’s fast, deadly, and smart!

Flare Launcher Upgrade

Auto-deploys flares when enemies get too close to Mom, distracting them in the heat of battle. Light up the night, stay alive!

Level music is back!

Defending Mom just got more immersive. We’ve added music to levels to enhance the atmosphere and pacing, with plans to expand this with more variety in future updates!

⚙️ Gameplay & UX Improvements

  • Clients can now reconnect to a running session

  • Smoother loading screen transitions for joining players

  • Building menu now closes automatically after placing a building

  • You can now place pickables and close signs with the E key

  • Added camera shake and sound effects when placing sentries

  • Sentries now appear on the radar and have improved build/death animations

  • Updated UI for upgrade selection and game over screens

  • Improved level selection clarity on the meta map (available, unavailable, completed)

  • Character selection backgrounds now match your player color

  • Changed “Roll” to “Dash” in the pause menu

🔧 Fixes & Tweaks

  • Fixed destroyed obstacles still blocking enemy movement

  • Fixed leftover colliders from destroyed obstacles

  • Improved shooting transitions for Derek and SueAnn

  • Fixed missile sentry not disappearing when recycled

  • Fixed end horde mode spawning only one wave

  • Fixed caravan lights staying on during the day

  • Fixed fuel pump interaction and abrupt coin sound ending

  • Fixed player HP bar displaying decimals

  • Balanced flare brightness and fuel collection values

  • Updated visuals for explosions, intersections, and props

  • Fixed level numbers not updating on the meta map

  • General lighting, terrain, and navigation fixes

That’s all for now! As always, we love hearing your thoughts. Your feedback helps us shape Save Mom into something even better. We’ve also been watching your streams and videos, and they’ve been both inspiring and incredibly helpful. Seeing how you play gives us new perspectives and ideas we hadn’t considered.

Keep sharing your experiences, and keep protecting Mom. We’ll be watching (in a good way!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3550771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link