Greetings Mom Savers

We’ve got a big update packed with new features, improvements, and polish! Thanks to your feedback and playtesting, we’re shaping Save Mom into a richer, more fun experience. This version brings in fresh content, new ways to play, and loads of fixes.

Let’s dive into what’s new!

Highlights

New level + new game mode

Introducing a fresh twist: the motorhome breaks down, and it’s up to you to defend Mom while it gets repaired. Build defenses, hold your ground, and watch your flanks, enemies can come from unexpected places in this dynamic new map.

Drone Upgrade

A new drone now hovers around Mom’s motorhome, scouting enemies and assisting in defense. It’s fast, deadly, and smart!

Flare Launcher Upgrade

Auto-deploys flares when enemies get too close to Mom, distracting them in the heat of battle. Light up the night, stay alive!

Level music is back!

Defending Mom just got more immersive. We’ve added music to levels to enhance the atmosphere and pacing, with plans to expand this with more variety in future updates!

⚙️ Gameplay & UX Improvements

Clients can now reconnect to a running session

Smoother loading screen transitions for joining players

Building menu now closes automatically after placing a building

You can now place pickables and close signs with the E key

Added camera shake and sound effects when placing sentries

Sentries now appear on the radar and have improved build/death animations

Updated UI for upgrade selection and game over screens

Improved level selection clarity on the meta map (available, unavailable, completed)

Character selection backgrounds now match your player color

Changed “Roll” to “Dash” in the pause menu

🔧 Fixes & Tweaks

Fixed destroyed obstacles still blocking enemy movement

Fixed leftover colliders from destroyed obstacles

Improved shooting transitions for Derek and SueAnn

Fixed missile sentry not disappearing when recycled

Fixed end horde mode spawning only one wave

Fixed caravan lights staying on during the day

Fixed fuel pump interaction and abrupt coin sound ending

Fixed player HP bar displaying decimals

Balanced flare brightness and fuel collection values

Updated visuals for explosions, intersections, and props

Fixed level numbers not updating on the meta map

General lighting, terrain, and navigation fixes

That’s all for now! As always, we love hearing your thoughts. Your feedback helps us shape Save Mom into something even better. We’ve also been watching your streams and videos, and they’ve been both inspiring and incredibly helpful. Seeing how you play gives us new perspectives and ideas we hadn’t considered.

Keep sharing your experiences, and keep protecting Mom. We’ll be watching (in a good way!)