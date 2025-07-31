✅ Fixed some sprites and sprite layers

✅ Lowered shoot sound from moles

✅ Added a shadow to the ice miniboss

✅ When going through water at the north of Fageda, a camera change wasn't being done

✅ Changed a sentence in English (when Guisla refers to Rosó as him and not her)

✅ The last cutscene in the factory was activated (I forgot to deactivate it on the last update)

✅ A room transition on the last temple was changed to make the door more visible but the destination position when crossing didn't

✅ The song in Amalric house didn't loop properly after the last cutscene of the tutorial

✅ Slimes didn't always respawn properly

✅ The mirage of Xan make the tent dissappear instantly instead of fading out

✅ Fighting inside a bridge didn't damage the enemies nearby

✅ Now dash is stopped when transitioning scenes

✅ If you picked up the battery right after charging it, the battery didn't behave properly

✅ The music in the training temple didn't fade in and out properly when entering and exiting the area