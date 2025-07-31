✅ Fixed some sprites and sprite layers
✅ Lowered shoot sound from moles
✅ Added a shadow to the ice miniboss
✅ When going through water at the north of Fageda, a camera change wasn't being done
✅ Changed a sentence in English (when Guisla refers to Rosó as him and not her)
✅ The last cutscene in the factory was activated (I forgot to deactivate it on the last update)
✅ A room transition on the last temple was changed to make the door more visible but the destination position when crossing didn't
✅ The song in Amalric house didn't loop properly after the last cutscene of the tutorial
✅ Slimes didn't always respawn properly
✅ The mirage of Xan make the tent dissappear instantly instead of fading out
✅ Fighting inside a bridge didn't damage the enemies nearby
✅ Now dash is stopped when transitioning scenes
✅ If you picked up the battery right after charging it, the battery didn't behave properly
✅ The music in the training temple didn't fade in and out properly when entering and exiting the area
v 0.9.937
