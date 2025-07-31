Added the ability to cook and eat mushrooms

Added a roof rack for 4x4

After collecting edible mushrooms, you can take the available number of mushrooms from your inventory for subsequent cooking.

You can take the mushroom from the inventory in the player's house above the fireplace (one mushroom at a time)

Afterwards, like other items (fish, toast bread and more in the future) it can be cooked on heated surfaces such as a frying pan on the stove.

After frying, the mushroom can be eaten. Eating replenishes life and hunger levels and indirectly affects the thirst scale and urine accumulation.

To transport more cargo, a roof rack has been added to the all-wheel drive SUV.

Any objects that the player can carry with his hands can be placed there. When getting into the car, the objects will be automatically fixed to the trunk (without visualization).