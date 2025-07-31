Recruits!

Squad 44 will be on sale during Offworld's 10th Anniversary Sale for 50% OFF! This offer starts July 31 - 10 AM PT (GMT-7) and will be running until August 3rd - 10 AM PT (GMT-7)! Experience Guadalcanal, the Pacific Front, and more on the frontlines of World War II.

With that, we are also holding a Free Weekend! If you want to hop in with some friends and try out Squad 44, there is no better time than now to immerse yourselves in the chaos of the battle. If you've enjoyed your time with Squad 44, now’s the perfect moment to secure it at a fraction of the price.

Whether they're veterans of the genre or brand new recruits, now’s the time to rally your squad, share the word, and enlist together.

No strings attached. No better time to join the fight.

Join the Squad 44 Community Discord, build your squad, and take the fight to the enemy today! We're waiting recruit!

───