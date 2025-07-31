Commander! The version update (v0.4.8) has been released. The main content is as follows:

Adjusted the direction of units when they are generated, making it more natural

Updated the visual effects of the "Polar Night" Floating Cannon

Fixed an issue where the default language would still be set to English when interacting with the Steam language API. The default language will now automatically switch based on the system language

Fixed an issue where, after a battle victory, the Catalyst Zero would be automatically added to the Catalyst Zero bonus, causing incorrect display of remaining quantities

Fixed an issue where the tutorial level would freeze under certain operations

Fixed an issue where Reactive Armor would trigger other counterattack effects and cause a program error

Fixed an issue with the shooting animation being stiff when operating \[Emperor Yan] with "RainStorm" LMG Combo

Fixed an issue where Tactical Loadout caused clipping under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where certain modules caused program errors under specific operations.

Fixed a counting error caused by Leviathan's Hatching Organ regeneration.

In addition to continuous optimizations and fixes for the current version, we are actively working on new content, which we plan to release in the near future! If you encounter any issues after the update, feel free to reach out to us via the Steam Discussion or our official community platform!