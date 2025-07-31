🗒️ Patch Notes 0.0.8

Quality of life update and user feedback – ergonomics, keyboard shortcuts, interface.



📌 Additions:

- Esc key now works to close the following menus:

- Hospital

- Laboratory

- Mausoleum

- Build

- Skill Tree

- Building selection can be canceled with Esc in the build menu.

- Mausoleum and Skill Tree tutorials added.



🛠️ Bugfixes:



- Blood stains now correctly removed when quickly closing the Hospital menu.

- Menu keyboard shortcuts now work.

- Custom keys are now correctly saved in savegames.

- Camp upgrade values display corrected: red color if insufficient resources are available.

- Visual refresh of required resources during builds improved.

- Fixed several spelling errors in the skill tree.