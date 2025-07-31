 Skip to content
31 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
🗒️ Patch Notes 0.0.8
Quality of life update and user feedback – ergonomics, keyboard shortcuts, interface.

📌 Additions:
- Esc key now works to close the following menus:
- Hospital
- Laboratory
- Mausoleum
- Build
- Skill Tree
- Building selection can be canceled with Esc in the build menu.
- Mausoleum and Skill Tree tutorials added.

🛠️ Bugfixes:

- Blood stains now correctly removed when quickly closing the Hospital menu.
- Menu keyboard shortcuts now work.
- Custom keys are now correctly saved in savegames.
- Camp upgrade values display corrected: red color if insufficient resources are available.
- Visual refresh of required resources during builds improved.
- Fixed several spelling errors in the skill tree.

