This patch fixes some small bugs and adds some QOL.



-Corrected some wrong French text translations.

-Corrected some typos.

-Newly crafted pickaxes will now be instantly equipped. If you craft a pickaxe that is worse than the one you have equipped (Example: if you have pickaxe nr. 10 equipped but craft nr. 9), then it will not be instantly equipped.

-Fixed a bug that would cause the skill tree upgrade tooltip to glitch out if the upgrade text description is long. This was mostly an issue in French and German.

-Added an info tooltip next to the stats inside The Mine tab button that gives some information about the mined bars. This info tells the player that the Ore Value skill tree upgrades also affect the mined bars from The Mine. This was not properly explained to the player before this patch.



announcement

So it's only been a little more than 24 hours since release but the game has already exceeded my expectations! I want to thank everyone who ended up purchasing it, wishlisting it or just simply taking an interest in the game!



So what's next? I will of course continue to fix any reported bugs and add some QOL if needed AND perhaps tweak the balance a bit. But when it comes to content updates, I have 1 on the horizon. As of right now I don't have any massive content updates planned since I very much want this game to be a short and sweet experience, but I have decided that I will at least make an update that adds some stuff for players who would like to continue to play the game after it's been completed. I can only tell you that as of right now, I am planning on adding some endless upgrades once the final skill tree upgrade has been purchased. This will make the game "endless," and is aimed at being for players who would like to grind it a little longer. I will most likely add some more stuff as well but I have not decided on everything.



You can comment ideas here but I cannot promise that I will add all your suggestions :)